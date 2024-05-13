Tamil Nadu: BJP’s Tiruvarur district president held over attack on party worker

TIRUVARUR: BJP’s Tiruvarur district president S Baskar (45) was arrested on Saturday in connection with the attack on a party functionary on May 8.

According to sources, the victim B Mathusuthanan (38), who was the vice-president of party’s district farmers’ wing, resigned from the post two years ago due to a differences with S Baskar. Following this, both were involved in a bitter feud and trained guns at each other on social media platform either directly or through their supporters, sources said.

The feud spilled onto the streets on May 8 when Mathusuthanan was hacked with a machetes allegedly by eight men near Ogai. He sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Kudavasal government hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Based on a complaint by Harini, his wife, the Kodavasal police registered a case under relevant sections including 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and arrested M Jagadeesan (31), the BJP’s district sports and skill development wing president, and A Saravanan (24) on May 10. A special team, formed to nab the remaining suspects, arrested S Baskar on Saturday. Further investigation is underway.