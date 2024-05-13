Three minors among 9 held for sexually assaulting two girls in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Nine people, including three minor boys, were arrested in Udumalaipet on Sunday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, including a Dalit, for several months and threatening them. The incident came to light when one of the victims became pregnant and informed her grand mother.

According to sources, a 17-year-old girl lived with her grandmother in Udumalaipet after her foster parents died some years ago. The girl was a class ten drop out. She became friends with a 13-year-old girl in the neighbourhood. The 17- year-old met a 14-year-old boy who used to work as an assistant in a ration shop in Udumalaipet.

The boy allegedly sexually assaulted her and offered her money. He then sent her to another youngster, who worked as daily wage earner, saying he would help her. The daily wager promised the girl to get a job and took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. He threatened the girl and informed his friends. The elder girl introduced the 13-year-old to the gang and they sexually assaulted her.

Unable to express the problems, the 17-year-old girl suffered in silence for several months. Recently, the girl realised she was pregnant and informed her grandmother. She also told about the 13-year-old and the sexual abuse they were subjected to. On May 11, the grandmother took the girls to All Women Police Station (AWPS) Udumalaipet. During inquiry, the girls gave the names of nine suspects including three minor boys. A case was registered under POCSO act and all of them were arrested. The three minor boys were produced before Juvenile Court, and sent to rehabilitation home.

Meanwhile, parents of some youth staged an agitation before All Women Police Station on Sunday evening claiming that the youngsters were innocent. Besides, they alleged caste angle, but police pacified them.

Speaking to TNIE, a top police officer said, “There is no caste angle. Since the 17-year-old girl was a foster child, we couldn’t identify the caste. We will check her 10th exam result or Transfer Certificate. The 13-year-old girl belongs to the SC community. Two suspects belong to the SC community. So, we have ruled out caste angle.”