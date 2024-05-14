15th-century copper coins unearthed from riverbed near Panruti

CUDDALORE: A team of archaeological researchers recently unearthed two 15th-century copper coins in the Thenpennai riverbed, which dates back to the Vijayanagar Kingdom.

Assistant Professor from the History Department of Arignar Anna Arts and Science College in Villupuram, D Ramesh along with fellow research scholar C Immanuel from Cuddalore, has been conducting research at the Thenpennai riverbed between Ulundampattu near Panruti in Cuddalore district and Thalavanur near Koliyanur in Villupuram for the past few days.

Upon recovering the coins, Immanuel stated, "The name of King Devarayar is inscribed in ancient Telugu on one side of the coins and on the other side, oxen are carved. Our research has confirmed that these coins are from the Vijayanagar Kingdom period."

Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh mentioned, "Previously, coins and ancient artefacts have been recovered in the Thenpennai riverbed, indicating settlements and civilisations along the riverside since the Sangam era. This discovery is significant as it provides major evidence of the past culture in the surrounding regions."