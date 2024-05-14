Burglary at techie's house in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, 35 sovereign gold jewels missing

KRISHNAGIRI: Unidentified miscreants stole around 35 sovereigns of gold jewels from the house of a 40-year-old techie at Mathigiri in Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

The crime was reported by N Sathish (40), a resident of a gated community at Mathigiri. He is a software engineer in Bengaluru.

On May 3, Sathish and his family members went to his native place Namakkal and returned on Saturday evening. They found that the front door was broken open and gold jewels were missing, said a police source.

Sathish informed the Mathigiri police. Cops who arrived at the house found that two CCTV cameras in the residential estate were dysfunctional.

Sathish complained to Mathigiri police on Monday, based on which a special team was formed for investigation.

An official from the Hosur police sub-division asked the residential association to properly maintain the CCTV installations and wanted more associations to install CCTV to reduce crime in the city.