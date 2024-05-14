Four-time Nagai MP, CPI leader Selvaraj passes away aged 67

CHENNAI/NAGAPATTINAM: Senior Communist Party of India leader and four-time Nagapattinam MP, M Selvaraj, passed away on Monday morning. The 67-year-old is survived by his wife Kamalavathanam and two daughters.

CPI sources said Selvaraj had been grappling with serious illness for the past three years, with frequent episodes of hospitalisation. Last week, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he succumbed to his ill health at 2.40 am on Monday.

A committed CPI cadre right from his student years, the leader was elected from the Nagapattinam constituency in 1989, 1996, 1998 and 2019. He did not contest in the 2024 LS election due to his poor health; the party fielded Vai Selvaraj instead.

Prior to his rise as a CPI national committee member, Selvaraj held numerous student and youth wing positions. He fiercely advocated for the Cauvery delta farmers and played an important role in mobilising them to demand action from the centre regarding the water disputes with Karnataka.

Most notably, in July 1989, Selvaraj successfully organised a massive human chain protest that stretched for 110km from Thanjavur to Vedaranyam, demanding the constitution of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.