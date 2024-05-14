Heavy rain to lash parts of Tamil Nadu, light spell for Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rains will continue to lash several districts in Tamil Nadu till May 17, providing the people with much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Sivagiri in Tenkasi received the highest rainfall of 12 cm followed by Chittar in Kanniyakumari and Periyakulam in Theni which recorded 8 cm each.

In the 24 hours until 5.30 pm, Periyakulam received 37 mm and Valparai 23 mm. The regional meteorological centre said the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19. The present rain spell is caused by a trough over the state.

While Chennai may receive light rains, the ghats, interior districts and some southern districts are likely to receive heavy showers.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow alert as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely over several places.

Till May 15, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts are likely to receive heavy rains, and in the next two days, Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dindigul, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari districts and Karaikal region will witness heavy rains.

After a gap of several weeks, none of the weather stations in the state breached 40 degrees Celsius on Monday owing to the present rain spell. Erode recorded the maximum highest temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius. Almost all the districts have been witnessing below-normal temperatures, including Chennai. The city recorded 36-37 degrees Celsius on the day, which is 1.4 degrees below normal.