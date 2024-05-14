Kancheepuram DVAC books Principal of Health training institute, wife in disproportionate assets case

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram detachment of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday filed a disproportionate assets case against Dr VK Palani, the principal of the health and family welfare department’s training institute in Egmore, and his wife Dr N Premila.

Searches were conducted by the agency at their home in Mogappair on Tuesday.

The agency in its FIR alleged that the couple had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.79 crore during the check period from April 2017 to December 31, 2021.

The assets of the couple that are under investigation by the agency include a 1,889 square foot plot of land in Ambattur, Chennai on which they constructed a three-storey building, approximately valued at Rs 1.8 crore and another 3,198 square foot plot in Thiruporur, Chengalpet, approximately worth Rs 36.86 lakh.

A couple of two-wheelers and a car are also assets under investigation, DVAC said in its FIR. According to DVAC’s calculations, their disproportionate assets worked out to be 61% more than their income.

This is a follow-up case registered by DVAC against Palani. In October 2021, when he was deputy director, of health services in Kancheepuram, he was booked in a corruption case after a surprise check by the agency at his place of work found him to be in possession of Rs 1.66 lakh cash, which was allegedly collected as bribe for issuing medical certificates.