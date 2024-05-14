Kerala police rescue AP girl kidnapped from Kumari district

KANNIYAKUMARI: A seven-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, who was allegedly kidnapped from Kanniyakumari on Sunday, was traced and rescued by the Kerala police from Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. According to police sources, the incident took place when the girl along with her aunt, a resident of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, were selling ornaments to tourists on the Kanniyakumari coast on Sunday.

After the girl went missing, the woman searched the region, but in vain. Following this, she lodged a missing complaint with the Kanniyakumari police, and the officials began a search operation. Further, an examination of CCTV footage revealed that the girl was last seen talking to a young boy on the coast, sources said.

On Monday, the girl was found roaming in a temple premises in Neyyattinkara and locals, out of suspicion, alerted the Kerala police, who rescued her and informed the Kanniyakumari police, sources added. It is learnt that the youngster had allegedly taken the child to Neyyattinkara bus depot and abandoned her there. The girl will be handed over to Kanniyakumari District Child Welfare Committee, who will inquire about how she went missing and ended up in Kerala, police sources said. A search is on to find the youth.