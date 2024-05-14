Kovai cops get one-day custody of ‘Savukku’ Shankar

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore judicial magistrate court IV on Monday granted Coimbatore cyber crime one-day custody of YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar to interrogate him in a case relating to derogatory comments he allegedly made against women police personnel.

On Monday morning, Shankar was produced by police before judge Saravanababu in the JM 4 court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge allowed police to interrogate Shankar for one day and ordered police to produce him in the court at 5 pm on Tuesday. Shankar’s lawyer Gopala­krishnan was given permission to meet him for 15 minutes every three hours during the interrogation.

Addressing media persons later, Gopalakrishnan said, “It was earlier reported that Shankar had two broken bones. But it has now come to light that he has three broken bones. Doctors in CMCH have asked Shankar to come for a review after one month.”

Earlier, when Shankar was brought out from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after treatment, he alleged that Superintendent of Coimbatore central prison Senthilkumar had broken his arm. “He (the SP) threatened me that Coimbatore central prison will be my grave,” Shankar added.