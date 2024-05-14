Madras High Court orders advocate commissioner to re-inspect slum colonies

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the advocate commissioner to visit the resettlement slum colonies for those evicted from the heart of Chennai city and file a fresh report on the basic amenities provided to them.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad recently passed the orders on a 2017 petition filed by Pennurimai Iyakkam seeking in situ habitation for the relocated slum dwellers to ensure their livelihood does not get affected.

The advocate commissioner, K Elango, after being appointed in 2018, inspected the colonies located at Perumbakkam, Navallur, Kudapakkam and AIR Nagar where the slum dwellers have been resettled.

When the case came up for hearing recently, the counsel for the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (currently TN Urban Habitat Development Board) submitted the relocated families have been provided with all the necessary basic amenities and facilities.

However, the counsel for the petitioner contested the claim and sought the court to direct the advocate commissioner to hold a re-inspection and submit a report.

The bench, while ordering re-inspection, directed the advocate commissioner to visit the resettlement slum colonies, after issuing prior intimation to the slum clearance board as sought by it and submit a fresh report on the facilities available for the families.