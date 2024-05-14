Nellai ryot sets himself on fire, runs into collectorate

TIRUNELVELI: In an episode that brought to mind the horror of 2017, when a family of four immolated themselves at the Tirunelveli collectorate, a 36-year-old farmer set himself afire on the banks of the Thamirabharani and ran into the collectorate on Monday.

The man, identified as Sankara Subbu, a resident of Maruthakulam village, was rescued by police and admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) with severe burn injuries. One policeman sustained minor burns on his hands.

“Subbu had a dispute regarding a 1.5-acre parcel of land with his first cousins Pichai Kumar and Muppidathi for the past year. He had filed a complaint with the Moondradaippu police. However, the officials allegedly asked him to approach the court. Meanwhile, a quarrel erupted between Subbu and his cousins on Sunday night. Their relatives called the police control room, and the police asked both parties to visit the police station for an inquiry on Monday morning.