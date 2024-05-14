Tamil nadu: HR & CE inspector arrested for swindling Rs 86 Lakhs

KRISHNAGIRI: An inspector of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department in Uthangarai was arrested on Monday for allegedly swindling Rs 86 lakh on Monday.

The suspect was identified as Palvannan (57) of Laadapuram in Perambalur district.

Uthangarai DSP Parthiban said "Palvannan worked as HR and CE inspector in Uthangarai for the last two years. He administrated 43 temples. During his tenure, he swindled Rs 2 lakh per temple amounting to Rs 86 lakh for 43 temples. The amount was allotted for the maintenance of temples. In December, he was transferred to another district, and the new inspector who took charge in February found out the irregularity and informed higher officials. Krishnagiri assistant commissioner of HR and CE complained to the Uthangarai police station in February. A special team headed by Uthangarai DSP arrested him in Tiruchy on Sunday. He was remanded in Dharmapuri prison on Monday night."

Parthiban added that three more complaints were received from Kariyaperumal Valasai, Nochipatti and Singarapettai villages that temple jewels worth over 125 sovereigns which were under Palvannan's charge were kept in a separate bank locker.