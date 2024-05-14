Vikravandi bypolls: PMK to soon decide on contesting

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said the functionaries have expressed their desire to field a candidate for the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, however, the party would soon make an announcement on the same after discussing with its alliance partners.

Ramadoss, during a press briefing at his residence in Thailapuram on Monday, urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to implement the 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community. He said the party would soon announce a state-wide protest demanding the same.

“It could have been done in a few days if the chief minister and the ruling government wanted to. But, they are betraying the Vanniyars due to political vengeance,” he said, urging the state to carry out a caste census similar to how it was done in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Claiming that drug use, especially ganja, among the youth has gone up, Ramadoss said the state has failed to curb the drug menace and urged the chief minister to take up the issue seriously.