29 villages and 43 colleges in Kovai receive tobacco-free certificates

COIMBATORE: A total of 29 villages, 1,300 schools and 43 colleges in Coimbatore district have been declared tobacco-free recently. There is no sale or consumption of tobacco products in these places thanks to the coordinated efforts taken by stakeholder departments along with the health department.

Similar to the measures taken by police department to prevent sale of ganja, the health department has been carrying out various awareness and prevention activities in every village to wean away people from tobacco products. Officials said continuous efforts taken in the past year resulted in 29 villages becoming tobacco-free.

Dr M Saranya Devi, district consultant of tobacco control cell, said they started the movement in 2023 after consulting with the elected representatives of local bodies. The made the people take a pledge against the sale and use of any form of tobacco products. “After ensuring there is no sale of tobacco products (banned and non-banned) and the usage of them curtailed inside the village, we declared them as tobacco-free. We stick a banner at the entrance of the village and it gives credit to them. The elected representatives are responsible for monitoring the village further,” she said.

Further, the cell reached out to educational institutions with a similar campaign and declared that 1,343 institutions including schools and colleges are tobacco-free. “There are more than 2,050 schools and around 135 colleges in Coimbatore district. As part of preventing the sale of tobacco products within 100 metres of the institutions, we started the initiative in 2023 and it continued till February this year.

It resulted in declaring 1,300 schools and 43 colleges as tobacco-free campuses. Before handing over the certificate we ensure some criteria like banning the sale of contraband within 100 metres, separate committees including the parents, and teachers to be formed for monitoring, and placing awareness boards across the campus, are fulfilled. Tobacco-free certificates are a must to get sanitary certificates to the institutions,” she said.