Gold worth Rs 10 cr seized from Ramnad, Sivaganga

MADURAI: A total of 13.95 kg of gold, valued at Rs 10.03 crore, was seized in two separate incidents in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga on Tuesday.

Sources said based on a tip-off about the smuggling of gold from Sri Lanka through coastal areas, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) mounted surveillance in the two districts.

A team of DRI sleuths intercepted one person and recovered six packets containing 5.89 kg of gold at Ramanathapuram. Separately, another team intercepted two carriers transporting smuggled gold and two persons who were about to receive the gold in Sivaganga district.

During the search, they found seven packets containing 8.06 kg of gold. A preliminary probe revealed the seized gold was smuggled into India from Sri Lanka through Pudukottai district. The DRI sleuths apprehended five persons. Further investigation is under way.

1.2 kg of gold seized

Tiruchy: Air Intelligence Unit of customs seized 1.2 kg of gold valued at Rs 92 lakh from a passenger at Tiruchy airport. Officers intercepted a passenger who arrived from Sharjah and found gold concealed inside a tile cutting machine. Customs officials arrested him and seized the gold.