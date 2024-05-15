Madras HC stays eviction notice against Vadalur Suddha Sanmarga Nilayam, directs collector to file reply

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a notice issued by a local body to the Suddha Sanmarga Nilayam at Vadalur, seeking to evict the properties of the trust raised on a 1.55 acre of land, which was alienated to it long ago.

A vacation bench of Justices PT Asha and N Senthilkumar passed the interim orders to stay the eviction notice on Wednesday after hearing a petition filed by R Selvaraj, secretary of the Suddha Sanmarga Nilayam, a trust founded by late leader Omandur Ramasamy Reddiar.

The bench also issued notice to the district collector of Cuddalore, directing him to file a reply to the petition by June 12 and adjourned the case to the same date.

The petitioner stated that the trust was founded 73 years ago for propagating the philosophical ideas of Vallalar Ramalinga Adigalar by establishing educational and charitable endowments.

He said these institutions, which included homes for the persons in need and educational institutions to cater to the needs of the poor, were raised on the land alienated to the trust by the government in 1951. However, the title was not transferred for one particular plot of land and it was not noticed earlier.

The petitioner alleged that the president of Seplanatham panchayat had developed a grudge against the trust because it could not fulfil many of his demands and issued eviction notice, without having the jurisdiction, on May 6, 2024 to remove all the properties from the said land.

The trust had submitted an application to the authorities concerned to make changes in the revenue records, in which, the particular land was mentioned as tharisu land, but no action was taken so far, he said, adding that a civil suit was also in a court in Neyveli.

He prayed for the court to quash the eviction notice and direct the respondents not to proceed further until the application for grant of patta was decided by the revenue authorities.