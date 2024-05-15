Three boys drown while bathing in well in TN's Karur

KARUR: Three minor boys drowned while bathing in an agricultural well at Andankoil in Karur on Monday evening. According to Karur city police, the deceased, identified as R Ashwin(12), Marimuthu (12), and I Marimuthu (11), were natives of Andankoil. Ashwin and Marimuthu were students at a government school, while Vishnu studied at a private school.

The trio had gone out to play along with their friends hailing from the same area on Monday morning. All the other children had returned home by evening except for the three. However, their parents assumed that the kids were still out playing in the barren fields.

As the children did not return home even by late evening, concerned parents enquired with the other children who had accompanied them. Following this, they realised that the children had gone to an agricultural well to take a bath after playing. The parents searched for them all night in the fields and the well. Soon, they noticed the minors’ clothing and sandals on the banks of a well owned by a farmer from the same area, Ravichandran. After inspecting the well, they found the bodies of the boys floating on the water, officials added.