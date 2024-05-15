Western TN gets top three spots in class 11 boards

COIMBATORE: Western districts performed well in class 11 board exams, results of which were released on Tuesday. Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts grabbed the first 3 places in the state. The board exams for class 11 students were held from March 4 to 25.

A total of 35,628 students including 16,484 boys and 19,144 girls had written the examination from the Coimbatore district. Of them, 34,210 students including 15,546 boys and 18,664 girls have passed the exams. Last year, Coimbatore secured the third position with a pass percentage of 95.73. This year, with a pass percentage of 96.02%, Coimbatore bagged first place out of the 38 districts in the state.

Erode district came in second with 95.56%, followed by the Tiruppur district in the third place with a pass percentage of 95.23%.

As far as the government school performances are concerned, Erode district topped the list with 92.86%, followed by Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts in the third and fourth positions respectively with 92.06% & 91.64%.

Krishnagiri was placed in the 31 st spot with 87. 82 pass percentage. This is a slight improvement from last year’s 36th rank with pass percentage of 86.12 %. A total of 45 schools in Krishnagiri secured 100% pass, including 41 private schools, two government schools and two aided schools.

Dharmapuri secured the 23rd spot recording 90.49 pass percentage. A total of 30 schools secured 100% pass, of which two are government schools at Chellamudi and Dharmapuri model school and rest are private schools.