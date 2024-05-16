71,000 kilos of ganja caught between 2021-23, Madras HC told

MADURAI: As many as 2,486 accused persons, belonging to other states, were arrested under the NDPS Act and 71,000 kg ganja seized between 2021 and 2023, stated a counter affidavit that the NIB-CID filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on a PIL seeking additional police outpost and patrolling to curb movement of ganja, among other illegal activities, in Othakadai.

The affidavit was submitted before the Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and K Rajasekar. The NIB-CID in their affidavit said that 1.17 lakh anti-drug awareness programmes, addressing 34.56 lakh people, were conducted in 2023. The document stated that 18,000 anti-drug clubs were active in educational institutions.

As many as 7,389 bank accounts were frozen in 2023, and Rs 1.43 crore-worth properties were frozen. Out of the total of 16,432 accused persons, 2,077 were arrested over violation of bonds in 2023. As many as 1,331 non-bailable warrants were issued and 3,719 vehicles seized. The affidavit also mentioned that steps were taken to increase the rate of conviction. A total of 20,323 kg ganja was seized in 2021, 27,208 kg in 2022, and 23,468 kg in 2023.

In a separate counter affidavit, the police department submitted that they set up an outpost in Othakadai, deployed personnel, and installed CCTVs to curb the sale of drugs and other illegal activities. The agency also submitted that the district police booked 160 ganja cases in 2023, and 66 cases till May 10 this year. Within the station limit, they have arrested 78 persons in 49 cases in the last five years and seized 1,070.67 kg from them.