CBI books Chennai Customs appraiser for taking Rs 50,000 bribe to clear imported goods

CHENNAI: CBI has booked an appraising officer of Chennai Customs for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the proprietor of a shipping company for clearing goods.

In its FIR registered on May 10, which was released today, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of CBI, Chennai identified Manish, the appraising officer, as the accused, based on the complaint of Madhukumar, proprietor of VBM shipping in Kilpauk.

According to CBI, VBM shipping was entrusted to clear a consignment of PVC-coated fabric from China by another firm, and hand over the goods to a warehouse. They were assisted by a logistics firm in this.

On April 18, 2024, the appraising officer Manish told Jayakumar, the proprietor of the logistics firm, that the quoted value of the imported goods was less and that he would increase it and levy a duty.

Jayakumar asked Manish to reconsider after which the latter demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000. Jayakumar relayed this information to Madhukumar, who did not want to pay the bribe and contended that the goods were genuine, CBI said.

Though Jayakumar approached Manish once again, he did not reconsider his decision. CBI said that Madhukumar was forced to pay the bribe to clear the appraising of the goods and pay the duty.

However, he approached CBI on April 27 at 12 noon and lodged a complaint to take legal action against the appraising officer, Manish. CBI said they verified the complaint by listening to a recorded conversation between Madhukumar and Manish on April 27.

Based on this, CBI booked a case against Manish on May 10, after taking sanction from the Tamil Nadu government.