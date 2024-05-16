Dad held under Pocso for raping minor daughter

DINDIGUL: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, under Pocso Act, for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his minor daughter. The survivor, who is 13, is three months pregnant and is undergoing treatment to terminate the foetus.

The accused lived with his wife, a son, and a daughter, in a village in the district. The police said that the matter came to light after the girl did not get her periods for several months, and her health condition also deteriorated. The girl’s mother brought her to a private hospital on May 8, where the doctors discovered that the girl was three months pregnant.

She was immediately referred to the government hospital for further treatment, and the All Women Police Station (rural) was informed. An inquiry revealed that the girl’s father had sexually assaulted her. The police added that the accused confessed to the crime, and was then arrested.