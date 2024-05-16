Four die as car rams lorry from behind on GST Road in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Four people, including a woman and her two sons, were killed in a road accident near Madurantakam early on Wednesday just hours after five young men died in a car crash on the outskirts of Chennai late on Tuesday. A Jai Binisha (40), her two sons A Mishal (20) and A Faizal (16), and car driver Saravanan (50) were killed on the spot after their vehicle rammed a truck from behind on GST Road. The family was returning to their hometown, Melpattampakkam in Cuddalore district, after dropping the woman’s husband at Chennai International Airport.

The couple’s third son, 16-year-old A Afzal, who was grievously injured in the accident, has been admitted to the government hospital in Chengalpattu. “He sustained severe injuries, but doctors are hopeful about his recovery,” a police officer told TNIE.

According to the Madurantakam police, the family went to see off Abdul Ameer, who was flying to Dubai for work, at the Chennai airport.

‘TN govt to provide relief to kin of deceased’

After dropping him, the woman and her three sons were returning home. Around 4 am, when their car was near Silavattam village at Madurantakam, it rear-ended a lorry that was going in front of the vehicle.

“We are not sure if the lorry driver applied the brake suddenly or the car driver lost control and hit the truck,” a police officer said.