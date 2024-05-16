Four died, 20 injured in accident near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Four people died and around 20 more were injured in a road accident when a private bus collided with a truck parked on the Tiruchy-Chennai highway at Pukkathurai near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district in the early hours of Thursday.

The identity of the woman who died in the accident is yet to be ascertained. The other three have been identified as V. Dhanalakshmi (53) from Kodungaiyur and A. Praveen (24) from Butt Road in Chennai, and S. Rajesh (30) from Agili village in Chengalpattu district.

According to police sources, the accident was triggered when the Chennai bound omni bus crashed into the rear of a stationary truck carrying granite parked on one side of the highway. The bus driver is believed to have lost control over the vehicle causing the accident.