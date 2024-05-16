Honeycomb inside drinking water well, not faeces: Villupuram district collector

VILLUPURAM: After a local news channel carried a report about faecal matter found in a public drinking water well on Wednesday at Kanjanur village in Villupuram, District Collector C Palani refuted the news with an on-ground report stating that a broken bee hive had fallen into the well.

Earlier, people of K R Palayam panchayat found some strange material floating in the well, and before long, a local news channel reported that human faecal matter was floating in the well. Additional collector Srutanjay Narayanan and other officials visited the spot.

After recovering the material, it was revealed to be pieces of a honeycomb. Collector Palani issued a press release comprising pictures of the honeycomb particles. “After careful investigation, it has been found that the foreign substance found in the well at K R Palayam was from a honeycomb and not human faecal matter. Local news channels must refrain from spreading false information,” the release stated.