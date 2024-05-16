Jumbo trouble: 42-yr-old trampled to death in Krishnagiri, fifth death in one month

KRISHNAGIRI: Yet another fatal wild elephant attack has been reported from Krishnagiri district. This time, a 42-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker near Kelamangalam on Tuesday night. This is reportedly the fifth human death due to wild elephant attacks in a month in the district.

The deceased was identified as T Chinnathimman, a resident of Alasatti village. He came under attack near his house while he was carrying a haystack to another location on Tuesday night. Relatives rushed him to the Denkanikottai government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, said forest department sources.

It is to be noted, that Chinnathimman’s house is only a few metres away from the Denkanikottai reserve forest.

The five human deaths in wild elephant attacks reported in the last 30 days, including Chinnathimman’s, occurred at Alasatti village (May 14), Alahalli (May 10), Periya Boodhakottai (May 20), Mookandam (April 18) and T Sulakunta (April 14). Additionally, on May 9, a man was injured inside the forest, near Jarkalatti, in another elephant attack.

On Wednesday morning, Chinnathimman’s relatives attempted to stage a road blockade condemning the recurring wild elephant incursions.