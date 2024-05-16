Jumbo trouble: 42-yr-old trampled to death in Krishnagiri, fifth death in one month

KRISHNAGIRI: Yet another fatal wild elephant attack has been reported from Krishnagiri district. This time, a 42-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker near Kelamangalam on Tuesday night. This is reportedly the fifth human death due to wild elephant attacks in a month in the district.
The deceased was identified as T Chinnathimman, a resident of Alasatti village. He came under attack near his house while he was carrying a haystack to another location on Tuesday night. Relatives rushed him to the Denkanikottai government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, said forest department sources.
It is to be noted, that Chinnathimman’s house is only a few metres away from the Denkanikottai reserve forest.
The five human deaths in wild elephant attacks reported in the last 30 days, including Chinnathimman’s, occurred at Alasatti village (May 14), Alahalli (May 10), Periya Boodhakottai (May 20), Mookandam (April 18) and T Sulakunta (April 14). Additionally, on May 9, a man was injured inside the forest, near Jarkalatti, in another elephant attack.
On Wednesday morning, Chinnathimman’s relatives attempted to stage a road blockade condemning the recurring wild elephant incursions.
In response, Hosur forest division wildlife warden K Karthikeyani and Thalli legislator T Ramachandran rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors. They assured to drive the elephant back into forest.
Later, wildlife warden Karthikeyani handed over a cheque worth Rs 50,000 to Chinnathimman’s family. The remaining Rs 9.50 lakh will be given once the family produces the necessary documentation.
Karthikeyani told TNIE, “One tusker from the Denkanikottai reserve forest of the Denkanikottai forest range and another from the Noganur reserve forest in the Denkanikottai forest range will be driven into the Panai reserve forest in the Anchetti forest range. The initiative will begin on Wednesday night,” she said.
AI-supported cameras were installed at 10 out of 17 locations in the Denkanikottai, Jawlagiri and Rayakottai forest ranges. The work to install them in the other places is underway. “The forest department has been regularly issuing warnings regarding elephant movement in nearby areas of the village through messages and WhatsApp groups,” Karthikeyani added.