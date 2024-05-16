Man arrested for immolating lover; woman admitted to hospital with 40% burns

TIRUPPUR: A 29-year-old man was arrested for attempting to immolate a woman by pouring kerosene on her on Wednesday evening.

The woman, Sundari (35), suffered 40 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

She was reportedly having an affair with the assailant, Manikandan, police said. Sundari is a resident of Vallimalai in Tirunelveli. She developed an intimate relationship with Manikandan who was her neighbour.

As the relationship caused problems, she moved out of her home leaving her children and husband behind. She joined a garment unit in Tiruppur city for work, while Manikandan earned a living as a daily wager at an automobile unit in Coimbatore. The couple fought with each other over several issues.

Manikandan confronted Sundari when she was returning home on the evening of May 13. In a fit of rage, Manikandan poured kerosene and lit fire and escaped from the spot.

Sundari was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Three special teams were formed for probing the case. Mankandan was arrested and brought to Tiruppur city and later remanded to custody on Wednesday.