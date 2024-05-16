Man run over by drunk bus driver in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The City Traffic Investigation Wing police arrested a private bus driver in connection with a fatal accident that happened at Gandhipuram Town bus stand on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Thirunavukkarasu (43). According to police, around 11.15 am, Thirunavukkarasu started on his trip to Gandhi Park and reversed the vehicle, allegedly without noticing that some people were standing behind the bus.

A man who tried to cross between two buses was knocked down and run over by Thirunavukkarasu's bus. He died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Sivakumar (40) from Nilgiris.

On seeing the accident, the other bus crew got angry and beat up Thirunavukkarasu after finding out that he was in an inebriated condition and handed him over to police.

Police investigation confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

This is the second such incident at the bus stand in the last two weeks. On May 8, 10 people were injured after a private bus driver caused an accident due to his negligent driving.