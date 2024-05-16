RPF cop among two killed by lightning in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Two people, including a Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable, died from lightning strikes in two separate incidents in Dharmapuri district in the late hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were RPF employees A Muniappan and M Chitra (50). Muniappan was struck by lightning on a plot near Navalai village where his new house is being constructed. He had come on leave from his workplace at Tirupattu on Tuesday. As it was cloudy in the evening, he went to the construction site to relocate certain items to secure them from the likely rain, said Kambainallur police.

Tragically, lightning struck Muniappan, leaving him unconscious with head injuries. He was rushed to the Morappur Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Muniappan was based in Tirupattu for the past 15 years. Chitra was milking her cow on the farm at Nainagoundampatti village near Morappur when lightning struck her.

Chitra's husband noticed that she had not returned after a long time. Upon searching he found her unconscious and rushed her to the Harur government hospital. However, doctors told the family Chitra had died.

The cow too was killed in the lightning strike, reported police sources.

Morappur police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.