Students must tread carefully while opting for AI courses, say experts

CHENNAI: The craze for Artificial Intelligence-related engineering courses has gripped students in recent years, and this year too it is expected that a BTech in AI and Data Science will be among the most sought-after courses during engineering counselling. However, academicians and industry experts have urged students to choose their branch carefully, instead of blindly following trends.

Academicians state that most engineering colleges in the state that offer AI-related courses lack the requisite faculty and technology to train students. According to data from Anna University, out of the 494 affiliated colleges, as many as 300 currently offer BTech courses in AI, while the number was just 70 in 2020.

“The sanctioned intake for AI-related courses is about 15,000 students, and this year colleges across the state have applied to AICTE to increase the intake by another 7,650 seats,” said an official from Anna University.

“Students and parents have the notion that simply holding a BTech degree in AI will ensure a job, which is not exactly the case. AI is a vast subject and one must be highly skilled to land a high-paying job,” said career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi. He further added that AI is a skill which can be gained by students even after studying core subjects such as mechanical engineering and electronics. “Students should choose their branch very carefully as so many colleges have opened up AI courses without the backing of faculty or facilities, just to lure students,” he added.

Anna University V-C, R Velraj, expressed a similar sentiment, that AI can still be studied alongside core engineering courses. “We have no plans to start a BTech course in AI in any of the campus colleges. We have a very flexible curriculum which provides smooth integration of courses. Hence, a dedicated programme for AI is not required at all,” noted Velraj.