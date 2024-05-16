Tamil Nadu: Bike workshop fined Rs 8000 for deficiency in service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur has slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on a workshop for two-wheeler over deficiency in service.

The verdict was issued by president SJ Chakkkaravarthy and member M Muthulakshmi on a petition filed by NS Ramesh, of Watrap. In September 2023, Ramesh had approached the workshop to change the engine cylinder and piston at the back of his two-wheeler that he had bought in 2017.

He was told that only a silver-coloured engine was available, and following the petitioner's view that a silver-coloured engine would look clumsy, the workshop agreed to replace the cylinder with a black-coloured engine and demanded an advance of Rs 10,000. After the advance was paid, Ramesh was told that the spare parts would arrive in 25 days, but that did not happen.

In November 2023, Ramesh was informed that the spare parts had arrived and he was asked to leave his vehicle at the workshop. But the engine has still not been replaced, causing monetary loss and mental agony to the petitioner, observed the panel.

The Commission observed a deficiency in service by the workshop, for acknowledging and receiving Rs 10,000 to change the engine cylinder and piston despite knowing that the spare parts of the model are difficult to secure. The panel directed the complainant to give a consent letter to the opposite party to execute the job and further, on receiving the consent letter, the workshop was directed to execute the required service and return the vehicle. The workshop was also fined Rs 3,000 for deficiency in service and Rs 5000 as litigation expenses.