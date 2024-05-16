Tamil Nadu: Family of 30-year-old accident victim donates his organs

CHENNAI: The family of a 30-year-old accident victim, who was declared brain dead at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC), has donated his organs including kidneys, liver, eyes and heart valves.

According to a release, A Karunakaran of Srimushnam town in Cuddalore district met with a road accident last Saturday and was admitted to SRMC. Despite the hospital’s best efforts, Karunakaran could not be saved.

After he was declared brain dead, the hospital said that the victim’s family came forward to donate his organs.

One of his kidneys was donated to a 36-year-old man, and his liver to a 53-year-old man at SRMC through organ transplantation surgeries.

His second kidney and heart valves were sent to other hospitals, while his retina was stored at SRMC itself, the release said. As per the release, Karunakaran was employed as a transport officer at a private company. He is survived by his pregnant wife Malarvizhi.