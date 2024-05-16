Tanjavur farmers happy as summer farming benefits from sporadic rains

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: The intense albeit short rain spells that several parts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts received on Wednesday not only spelt relief for residents from the scorching heat but also cheered up farmers who say their summer crop cultivation benefited from the showers.

The spells in Thanjavur come after parts like Pattukkottai and Tiruvidaimarudur have been witness to sporadic rainfall over the past few days.

On Wednesday, Pattukkottai experienced heavy rain for more than two hours. In Orathanadu it drizzled from morning while Thanjavur city and its suburbs experienced showers in the evening. The coastal areas of Adirampattinam, Tiruvaiyaru, Kandiyur and Vilangudi also recorded rainfall.

According to official data, Peravurani recorded 45 mm of rainfall in 10 hours ending at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, which is the highest for Thanjavur. Tiruvaiyaru recorded 16 mm while Thanjavur received 10 mm of rainfall in the corresponding period.

K A Koothalingam, a farmer from Pattukkottai, said the rain is beneficial for coconut cultivation as it will wash away pests off trees. R Sukumaran of Kakkarai said with the groundwater levels having gone down, the rain on Wednesday will help add moisture to the soil.

This, in turn, would benefit pulse crops like groundnut and black gram. In Tiruvarur district, Mannargudi recorded 69 mm of rainfall in the 10-hour period ending 6.30 pm on Wednesday.

P Rajendran of Mannargudi said the rain will help those who have cultivated summer crops and black gram. It may, however, affect cotton and sesame crops, he added.