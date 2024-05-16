TNSTC buses to play ads based on stops in Villupuram

CHENNAI: A year after the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) introduced a GPS-based announcement system in city buses, the Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has commenced installation of a public announcement system which will play messages and advertisements when the bus reaches a particular area. The system is slated to be implemented in 500 town buses in Villupuram, with the first phase covering 100 buses, officials said.

Recently, the announcement system was launched on routes including Katpadi - Ranipet, Kancheepuram - Tiruvannamalai, Vellore - Tirupattur, and others. Announcements were made about 50m ahead of the next stop.

“We have commenced work on town buses operating in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, and several other areas. Additionally, the speakers installed in the buses will broadcast location-based advertisements,” a senior official from TNSTC Villupuram division said.

“We have established a standard fee with the network service provider, who is authorised to play ads through the public announcement system,” the official added.