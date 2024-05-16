TNSTC buses to play ads based on stops in Villupuram

CHENNAI: A year after the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) introduced a GPS-based announcement system in city buses, the Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has commenced installation of a public announcement system which will play messages and advertisements when the bus reaches a particular area. The system is slated to be implemented in 500 town buses in Villupuram, with the first phase covering 100 buses, officials said.
Recently, the announcement system was launched on routes including Katpadi - Ranipet, Kancheepuram - Tiruvannamalai, Vellore - Tirupattur, and others. Announcements were made about 50m ahead of the next stop.
“We have commenced work on town buses operating in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, and several other areas. Additionally, the speakers installed in the buses will broadcast location-based advertisements,” a senior official from TNSTC Villupuram division said.
“We have established a standard fee with the network service provider, who is authorised to play ads through the public announcement system,” the official added.
A total of 1,400 ordinary buses are operational in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipettai, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram districts and Puducherry.
“Many commuters encounter difficulties in identifying railway stations, government hospitals, collectorate and taluk offices, and other places. Therefore, the system will be introduced first in town buses, which are heavily patronised by women. This announcement system will greatly benefit new travellers. The facility will be extended to mofussil services at a later stage,” the official added.
A device installed in the bus will transmit the bus coordinates to the networking system set up by the service provider and play advertisements relevant to that area. For instance, when a bus travelling from Kancheepuram enters Tiruvannamalai district, advertisements for shops in Tiruvannamalai will be played. “The system does not require any manual intervention by the conductor or driver for functioning,” another official said.