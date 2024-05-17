Chennai: Man hacks wife’s lover to death in front of her & kids

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was murdered in Saidapet late on Wednesday night in front of his partner and her two children, allegedly by the woman’s husband and his five friends. Police said the deceased, S Gowtham, was a history-sheeter and a murder case was pending against him. On Wednesday, while he was spending the night with his partner G Priya, a few men began banging on the house door aloud and demanded to be let in.

Though the couple tried to pacify them, Priya’s husband Rajkiran and his friends barged into the house and hacked Gowtham to death with knives before fleeing the scene in an autorickshaw.

Hearing Priya scream, the neighbours rushed to the spot and alerted the police. Saidapet police registered a case based on Priya’s complaint and sent the body to the Royappetah GH for postmortem.

Later on Thursday, the police arrested three history-sheeters in connection with Gowtham’s murder, and identified them as V Raja (28), K Suresh (27) and N Pradeep (26), all residents of Teynampet-T Nagar area. Three knives allegedly used for the crime and their autorickshaw were also seized by the police.

Police suspect that Rajkiran was angry that his wife was living with Gowtham and that he hatched a plan with his friends to murder him. Incidentally, Priya and Gowtham themselves had earlier been arrested by Korattur police for attempting to murder Rajkiran. The police are on the lookout for Rajkiran and other absconding accused.