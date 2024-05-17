Coimbatore city police arrest Karnataka drug supplier

COIMBATORE: A special team of Coimbatore city police on Thursday arrested a Karnataka-based drug distributor, who was allegedly involved in most of the drug abuse cases in the district for the last two years and had been evading arrest. He was arrested on Wednesday when he arrived in the city to deliver a consignment.

As many as 116 sedative tablets, three grams of methamphetamine, three mobile phones, and some tobacco products were seized from him. Four of his customers were also arrested.

According to police, V Praveen Shetty (36) of Aravinda Nagar in Dharwad, worked in a pharmacy owned by Vasanth Shetty, who also knew about his illegal drug sale. "Praveen was the supplier in most of the cases registered in the city. He was also supplying the drugs across Tamil Nadu. In Coimbatore city over-the-counter sale of scheduled drugs has been curbed. But somehow the abuse opioid drugs continued. We came to know that they were brought from Hubli in Karnataka and a special team went there three times to arrest the suspect, but he evaded us until Wednesday. The drug was brought from Mumbai to a super stockiest Rajesh in Hubli from where Praveen received it and supplied it in the retail. We are on the lookout for the super stockiest and the pharmacy owner," said city police commissioner V Balakrishnan.

"As per the Drug Control Act, the drugs he sold were categorized as Schedule H. However it does not attract the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Hence we booked the case under the IPC section 328. As Praveen has a link with several cases booked in Coimbatore city, steps are being taken to detain him under the Goondas Act," Balakrishnan added. According to sources, the interrogation of the arrested youngsters spilt the beans on Praveen.