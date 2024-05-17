Coimbatore: Police to up surveillance in two-wheeler theft hotspots

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have identified two-wheeler theft hotspots that witnessed several such cases in the last five months.

These hotspots will be geo-tagged for the analysis of theft patterns and to strengthen police surveillance.

To help the victims of bike theft cases, the city police have been issuing Non-Traceable Certificates (NTC) to vehicle owners as soon as possible if their stolen vehicles are not recovered within six months. This enables owners to proceed with insurance claims.

R Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of the Police (Coimbatore North) said, "We have registered more than 200 bike-theft cases this year and most of the cases were reported at a few places in the city such as Gandhipuram, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) area and a few places on Avinashi Road - a stretch between Peelamedu and Hope College. A few more places are yet to be added to the list, he said.

"These hotspots have been geo-tagged. We frequently feed the details of the crime reported in a particular area to analyse the crime pattern and intensify CCTV monitoring of such places. Usually, the crime patterns help police to trace the offenders easily.

So far we did not have any specified group of bike-lifters in the city and most of them were arrested. Some outsiders from the Southern districts continued to lift bikes and escape from the city. As locating them is a challenge, we took these measures," he said.

Also, the police sources said they have decided to place dummy bikes with GPS trackers to locate and catch the miscreants involved in the bike thefts.

