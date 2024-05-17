Defer appointment of V-C for Puducherry University: CPM urges Election Commission

PUDUCHERRY: Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) State Secretary R Rajangam sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) for Pondicherry University.

He said the Department of Higher Education is scheduling interviews for the post on May 17, while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect. The guidelines prohibit such appointments to ensure a level playing field and prevent any undue influence on the electoral process.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Rajangam said that the ministry has been making a series of appointments for V-Cs and directors across several universities and higher education institutions funded by the Centre.

"The urgency in which the recruitment is being conducted, especially during the penultimate days of the incumbent government, is appalling given that the general elections are barely three weeks from completion." He argued that there is "no pressing necessity" to appoint a V-C for the Pondicherry University before the MCC is expected to be lifted on June 5.

He urged the ECI to advise the Department of Higher Education to postpone the interview, deferring which appointment would uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

