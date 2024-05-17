Madras HC tells parents not to trouble girl who married against their will

CHENNAI: Disposing of a habeas corpus petition, the Madras High Court said it understands the sentiments of parents, but children do not when they take decisions on their own regarding marriage. The observation was made by the vacation bench of Justices PT Asha and N Senthilkumar on Thursday while dealing with a petition filed by J Madusudanan alleging that his daughter Amirthavarshini was abducted by K Gopinath, and sought an order to the police to produce her in court.

The parents of the girl wanted to speak to her but she refused to oblige. When the counsel informed that the girl does not want to meet them, the bench said, “We understand the sentiments of the parents, but the children do not ... We can only hope time will be the best healer.”

The bench disposed of the petition saying that the girl, being a major, is free to move anywhere. The young couple had told the court they were in love for nine years and now they had registered their marriage.

The girl, pursuing PG physiotherapy in cardiopulmonary science in Chennai, alleged that she could not attend classes since her parents were following her. The court directed her parents not to trouble her. “We understand the plight of the parents. We hope they will not cause any hindrance to her in pursuing and completing education.”