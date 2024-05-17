Monitor cops aiding drug peddlers: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the chief secretary (CS), home secretary, and DGP to constitute a high-level secret committee to monitor those police officials who are suspected to be hand-in-glove with drug offenders.

During a vacation sitting, a division bench of justices P Velmurugan and K Rajasekar disposed of a petition filed by G Theeran Thirumurugan, and said that the materials placed before it suggest that the state government has taken effective steps to curb free movement of drugs. However, the court felt that drug menace can be done away with if the police exercise more vigilance.

The court observed the petitioner’s demands for a police outpost, patrolling, installation of CCTV cameras, and constitute a special wing to prevent peddling of ganja and transportation of other psychotropic substances in Othakadai, as the menace is leading to public nuisance.

Though the petitioner has alleged the Madurai city police of inaction, in a counter affidavit the police have said that they arrested 78 accused persons in connection with 49 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases. “Bank accounts were frozen and properties attached. We have also opened history sheets against those involved in NDPS cases, and monitored them with a special team. So, allegations cannot be countenanced,” said the court. Their counsel further submitted that Othakadai has 109 CCTV cameras, and more will be fixed. The counsel added that Othakadai has sufficient police patrolling.

Observing that the petitioner’s grievances have been redressed, the Bench stated, “The police department must ensure that effective steps are taken to curb drug movement in educational institutions and public places, by strictly adhering to the provisions of the NDPS Act.”