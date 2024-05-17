Nagai-Lanka ferry relaunch set for May 19

NAGAPATTINAM: The resumption of the international passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka has been deferred for a second time. The delay in delivery of the ferry, ‘Sivagangai’ and “unavoidable compliance requirements” have forced the launch date of the service to be pushed to May 19, announced the operator.

In a statement on Thursday, the ferry operator, ‘IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited’ announced that the maiden voyage of Sivagangai has been rescheduled to Sunday.

Besides the operator awaiting the compliance certificates from the authorities concerned, it has been learnt that ‘Sivagangai’ is yet to arrive at Nagapattinam Port from Chennai.

The ferry service between the two countries which resumed on October 14, 2023 after a gap of about four months was suspended soon after. After a gap of several months, the new operator was scheduled to relaunch the ferry service on May 13. It, however, deferred it to May 17 before announcing the new date on Thursday.