Officials on standby as Thoothukudi gets rain alert

THOOTHUKUDI: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert for Thoothukudi on Saturday and severe downpour predicted to lash the district till May 19, the district administration is primed up to address to any catastrophic situation which might occur, and flood management works are under way in full spirit.

Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, who has initiated desilting activities at Buckle canal in a bid to ensure smooth flow of rainwater into the sea, advised the public not to panic, rather follow the precautionary guidelines issued by the district administration.

It may be noted that the coastal city, which received 59 cm of rain on May 14, suffered a major ordeal in the December 2023 floods when a majority of regions under the 60 wards of the corporation got inundated. Following this, the civic body, under the behest of Mayor Periyasamy, began desilting Buckle canal at 10 locations.

"The Buckle canal is one of the main disposal points to drain flood and storm waters into the sea. Although, it has been regularly monitored, some locations that are suspected to be choking are being desilted. There is no need for fear as the government machinery has taken several measures to ensure the rains do not cause any inconvenience for the residents," the mayor said.

He added that all the 10 disposal points, including Muthunagar beach, Bell Hotel, SRM hotel, Mettupatti, Periyapallam Odai, and salt pan near Annamal College, are under constant watch and ensured to release water in its full capacity, in case of severe rains. It is pertinent to note that the city only had three disposal points, including Saveriana, Buckle canal, and Karikalam colony, until 2021.

"Over 50 motors of capacity 50 HP and 25 HP have been equipped to dewater the stagnation. While the city earlier had 22 pumping rooms for dewatering in low-lying areas, most of them now remain redundant following the construction of sloping canals ensuring gravity flow. The pumping rooms at Annai Teresa Nagar, Pon Subaiah Nagar and Lourthammalpuram, are equipped with diesel motors," Periyasamy said.

Furthermore, the city municipal corporation has alerted health teams at seven urban primary health centres and 10 sub-centres to remain equipped to handle emergencies."The corporation has also instructed 1,200 people, working under the aegis of contract in the sanitary department, to reach out to the public in case of floods. Also, councillors have also been asked to be available to address public needs," he added.

Instruction for fishermen

Due to an upper air circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and Sri Lankan coastal areas, severe rain has been forecasted in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As winds gusting up to 45-55 kmph are likely off the Kanniyakumari, Gulf of Mannar and southern Tamil Nadu coasts, fishermen on country craft boats should not venture into the sea on Friday, said a statement from fisheries department.