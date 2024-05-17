Rain alert: Madurai Corporation gears up to address rain woes

MADURAI: In the wake of the rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city corporation is on standby to address rain catastrophes, and is gearing up to increase emphasis on rainwater harvesting schemes.

As per latest IMD reports, several parts across the state are likely to witness sporadic and heavy rainfall for the next couple of days. With heavy downpour lashing Madurai for the past few days, the city has been facing severe waterlogging issues. Though major stagnation issues were addressed by authorities concerned, others including puddles of stagnated water and slurry mud continue to give a hard time for the residents, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, Murugesan, a resident of Villapuram, said, "When the first rains occurred last week, a large amount of sewage mixed-water flowed out from an open sewage and got stagnated in front of the entrance of the government housing board apartments near the Padma Theater region. Even after a week, the grey slurry continues to remain there, emitting stench and risking public health."

When contacted, a senior official from Madurai city corporation said that the corporation teams are ready to address issues in view of the rain alert.

"Our teams are monitoring flood-prone and low-lying areas in the city to prevent any untoward incidents. Sandbags and vehicles are kept ready for addressing water-logging issues. Action is being taken to drain out stagnated water within the city, and desilting works have also been initiated in areas with open sewage drains," the official said.