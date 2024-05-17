Shankar in Tiruchy cyber cops’ custody for a day

TIRUCHY: The additional mahila court on Thursday granted the district cyber crime police one day’s custody of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who is in judicial remand, for inquiries in connection with a case on his alleged derogatory remarks against women police personnel.

Shankar, who was already arrested by the Coimbatore police and lodged in a jail over his alleged slander, was booked separately by the Tiruchy district cyber crime police and produced before the Tiruchy court on Wednesday.

The court then ordered for his judicial custody till May 28 and also adjourned to Thursday the hearing on a petition filed by the police seeking his custody for interrogation.

On Thursday, Shankar, who was lodged in the Lalgudi sub-jail, was produced before additional mahila court magistrate D Jeyapradha. After hearing both sides, the magistrate granted the Tiruchy district cyber crime police one day’s custody of Shankar and ordered them to produce him in court at 4 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the principal special court for EC and NDPS Act Cases in Madurai adjourned a bail petition moved by Shankar to May 20. When he was produced before the court on May 8 in connection with a ganja case booked against him by police in Theni district, he was remanded in judicial custody by the court till May 22.

In this circumstance, Shankar’s counsel had moved a bail petition, which has been adjourned.