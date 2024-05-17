Special trains announced between Egmore & Vizag

CHENNAI: To address the growing rush during summer holidays, the Southern Railway has notified the operation of special trains between Chennai Egmore and Visakhapatnam stations.

According to a press note, Visakhapatnam - Chennai Egmore summer special will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 pm on Mondays, and reach Chennai Egmore at 8.45 am the next day. For the return journey, the Chennai Egmore - Visakhapatnam summer special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.30 am on Tuesdays and reach Visakhapatnam at 1 am the following day, completing the circuit. The services are set to start on May 27 and last till June end.

Similarly, Chennai Central - Bhubaneswar weekly special, as well as the Chennai Egmore - Santragachi unreserved weekly special and Chennai Egmore - Santragachi weekly special trains, will run four additional trips each, in both directions, from June 1 and July 2 respectively, another statement from the railways said. The notification also stated that advance reservation options would be available to passengers.