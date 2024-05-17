Tamil Nadu: CBI books customs appraiser for taking Rs 50k as bribe to clear imported goods

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked an appraising officer of Chennai Customs for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the proprietor of a shipping company for clearing imported goods.

In an FIR registered on May 10, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of CBI, Chennai identified Manish, the appraising officer, as the accused, based on a complaint from Madhukumar, proprietor of VBM Shipping in Kilpauk.

According to the central agency, VBM Shipping was tasked with clearing a consignment of PVC-coated fabric from China by another firm, and transferring the goods to a warehouse. They received assistance from a logistics firm for this job. On April 18, Manish told the proprietor of the logistics firm, Jayakumar, that the quoted value of the imported goods was less than the actual value, and that he would increase it and also levy a duty fee.

Jayakumar asked Manish to reconsider after which the latter allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000. Jayakumar relayed this information to Madhukumar, who didn’t want to pay the bribe since the goods were genuine, the CBI said.

However, he was forced to pay the bribe to clear the appraisal of goods.

Madhukumar approached the CBI on April 27 and lodged a complaint seeking action against Manish. CBI said they verified the complaint by listening to a purported conversation between Madhukumar and Manish recorded on April 27. Based on this, the CBI booked Manish on May 10 after taking sanction from the state government.