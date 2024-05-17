Tamil Nadu: Mystery drug bust keeps police guessing

Thondamuthur police on Wednesday arrested a gang of six Assam native workers, including two women, for allegedly smuggling and selling a narcotic substance which is yet to be identified.

This is the third such drug bust in the locality in the last nine months, yet police have not been able to find out what type of drug it is. Workers from Assam and other north eastern states work in betel nut processing industries in Thondamuthur.

Police arrested Ashma Kha Tun (40) wife of Noorjahan Ismail. Along with her, Jahura Kha Tun (29), her husband E Idrish Ali (29), A Khudija Kha Tun (37), her husband M Ali Hussain (48) and her younger brother K Rafibul Islam (24). They were natives of Rubali in the Nagaon district of Assam who stay on Valayankuttai Road. They were booked under sections 8(c), 22(b), 25 and 29 (i) of the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded to the prison.

Police said the men smuggled the substance to Coimbatore by train but the women packed and sold it. The prime suspect Ashma was arrested in September 2023, but she secured bail within a month and continued the drug trade in the locality but police failed to sense it.

Only after their sources alerted them police arrested the gang on Wednesday. Around 10 grams of the drug filled in 70 vials were seized. Since police did not know the narcotic type, the substance was mentioned as 'high-grade drug' in the statement, and put its value as Rs 2.10 lakh, based on the suspect's statement.

Police said the pink and white powder that can be diluted is filled in vials and sold for Rs 250 -300 per 12 mg. "As the original powder has a mild brown colour, they called it brown powder. Post the first bust in 2023, we sent samples for analysis to a lab in Chennai. The test results are yet to be received," said a officer in the district police.

The officer added that as per the unofficial declaration given by the forensic science experts, the drug was mix of opium and third-grade brown sugar. "We do not have any information about the drug, or its effects. Once we find out what it is we cam take strong action against the peddlers. We cannot lead the legal proceedings without knowing the drug's name," the officer added.

