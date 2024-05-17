Tirunelveli: Two govt college medicos suspended for ragging

TIRUNELVELI: Two fourth-year students of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) were suspended on Thursday for allegedly ragging first-year students on Wednesday night. Sources said the students were suspended after the Anti-Ragging Committee of the college conducted an inquiry based on the complaint lodged by the first-year students. It is also learnt that a clash also erupted between the students, and the car of Dr Kannan Babu, college hostel warden, was damaged by some unidentified persons.

“Over 600 students pursue under graduation course in the college and a hostel also functions inside the campus. On Wednesday night, some fourth-year students were seen ragging the juniors. A clash also took place between both groups, and some unidentified individuals damaged Dr Babu’s car. He has filed a complaint with the city police in this regard, and an inquiry was also conducted at the hostel,” sources added.

Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, an administrator of the medical college confirmed the suspension of two students.