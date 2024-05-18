90 booked for obstruction of officials’ duty in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATTUR: The Tirupattur Taluk police on Friday booked 90 villagers from Anganathavalasai on the charges of obstructing government officials from carrying out their duty.

A day before, the villagers staged a protest, seeking permission to construct a compound wall for a temple on a parcel of land which happens to fall under the “poramboke” category.

As the officials declined permission, following an inspection, the protesters reportedly besieged the officials’ vehicle and demanded them to issue orders approving the construction of the compound wall.

The police stated that the villagers had decided to construct a compound wall around Mariamman temple in their area, and preparations were under way last week. Sub-Collector Rajasekaran, Tahsildar Ananthakrishnan and officials on Thursday inspected the parcel of land and denied permission.

As the officials were about to leave, the villagers allegedly besieged the car, demanding that they measure the land and issue orders for construction of wall.