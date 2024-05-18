Boy swept away by flash floods at Courtallam falls in TN

TENKASI: A 16-year-old boy from Tirunelveli was swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rain at the Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi on Friday. His body was later recovered by the fire and rescue services personnel and sent to Government District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. The waterfalls will remain out of bounds for tourists until further notice.

Police identified the deceased as K Aswin, a resident of NGO colony in Tirunelveli. Aswin recently cleared his SSLC examination. He visited his relative’s house located at Melagaram in the district on Friday. To enjoy bathing in the afternoon, Aswin and his relatives visited the waterfall which was calm in the morning.

According to sources, when Aswin and a group of tourists were taking bath in the waterfall, there was a sudden surge in the flow of water due to the heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Western Ghats over the last few days. Caught unawares by the sudden deluge, tourists hurriedly ran away from the spot. But Aswin got trapped in the torrent of water and was swept away by its force. Informed by his relatives, fire and rescue services personnel led by district officer Banu Priya rushed to the spot.

Bathing in falls prohibited until further notice

Collector A K Kamal Kishore and SP T P Suresh Kumar rushed to the spot. In some time, fire personnel found Aswin’s body about half km from the Old Courtallam Waterfalls. Kishore said his administration had already issued a warning about the possibility of flood in the waterfalls. “We also deployed policemen in the falls.

Unexpectedly, the boy has been swept away. We have sent his body for postmortem. We are in the process of setting an early warning system in the falls to prevent such incidents. Bathing in the waterfalls will be banned until further orders,” he said. Apart from Old Courtallam, Courtallam Main Falls and Five Falls too witnessed flooding.

Meanwhile, Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration has banned tourists from visiting Manimuthar waterfalls and Manjolai hills in Tirunelveli.

Don’t visit Ooty from May 18-20

The Nilgiris district administration on Friday requested people to “avoid” visiting the tourist town as very heavy rains have been forecast for Ooty from May 18 to 20