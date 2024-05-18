Customs sleuths seize 1.6 kg gold worth Rs 1 cr in two cases at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized around 1.6 kg of gold worth around Rs 1 crore from two persons who allegedly tried to smuggle it into the country, sources said on Friday.

In the first case, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers intercepted a female passenger who arrived from Bangkok in Thailand on Thursday. Upon search, they recovered a silver-coated bangle and three silver-coated chains from her. They subjected the ornaments to heat treatment, and found that the items were actually gold. The heat treatment yielded a gold ingot weighing around 350 gm worth around Rs 22.5 lakh, sources said.

Later in the day, a man who arrived from Dubai was stopped based on an intelligence alert. The sleuths searched him and found that he had concealed around 1.3 kg of gold valued at Rs 84.2 lakh, in paste form in his shoes. The yellow metal in both cases were seized under the Customs Act. The man was arrested and released on bail. Further investigation is underway.